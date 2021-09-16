USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC on exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $29.26 billion and $2.79 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.15 or 0.07545457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00122658 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 29,256,461,997 coins. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

