Validity (VAL) Achieves Market Cap of $29.57 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Validity has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $6.72 or 0.00014103 BTC on popular exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $29.57 million and $1.45 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.18 or 0.00619190 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,398,046 coins and its circulating supply is 4,396,401 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

