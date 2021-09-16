Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) is Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Valvoline accounts for 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $183,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,274. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.