Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 10,609 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $205.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

