Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.88% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $16,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 362.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 435.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.70. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

