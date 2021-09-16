Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 78,724 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,593,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,724 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.67% of Prospect Capital worth $21,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 51,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 18.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 152.51% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $157.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.63%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

