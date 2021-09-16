Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,214 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $13,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its stake in JD.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 522,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $3,455,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 22.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust increased its holdings in JD.com by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 114,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JD shares. DZ Bank lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA cut their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

