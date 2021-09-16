Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,414 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $99,412,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,324 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 854,028 shares during the period.

VEU stock opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

