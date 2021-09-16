Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 401,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,966,076. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

