Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Decreased by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.2% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,256,000 after purchasing an additional 338,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,362,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 581,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,966,076. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

