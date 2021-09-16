Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,669 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $304.59. 13,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,306. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $309.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.34.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

