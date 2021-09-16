Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,645 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $36,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $91.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $100.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

