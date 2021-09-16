Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

VO opened at $245.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

