Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.12. 2,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,550. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.