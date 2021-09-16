Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,455,000 after purchasing an additional 884,060 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,811.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,015,000 after purchasing an additional 663,126 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,778,000 after purchasing an additional 374,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 680,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,963,000 after purchasing an additional 367,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWO opened at $89.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.36. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $94.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.