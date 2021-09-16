Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600,151 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after acquiring an additional 546,948 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,815,000 after acquiring an additional 731,578 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period.

VTV traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $138.65. 79,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,303. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

