Vanilla Network Market Capitalization Achieves $7.88 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $11.92 or 0.00024846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and $95,665.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00120996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00175191 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.89 or 0.07377867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,045.58 or 1.00108678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.82 or 0.00856002 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 806,306 coins and its circulating supply is 660,491 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

