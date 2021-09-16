Vasily Shikin Sells 16,500 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,250,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,295.00.

AppLovin stock traded down $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $71.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.73. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

