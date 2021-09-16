Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Shares of PCVX opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.49. Vaxcyte has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $58.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $107,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,593.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 13,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $310,696.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,499,869.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,345 shares of company stock worth $1,666,120 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

