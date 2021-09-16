Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $464 million-$466 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.94 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.570-$3.570 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $344.11.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.05 and its 200-day moving average is $292.15. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,928 shares of company stock worth $6,308,735. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

