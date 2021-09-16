Ventas, Inc. (VTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on October 14th

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Ventas has decreased its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31. Ventas has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

