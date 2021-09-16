Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Cut to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OEZVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Verbund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verbund has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Verbund stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. Verbund has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.32 million during the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

