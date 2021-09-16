Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Verint Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $247,000.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $44.72 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.