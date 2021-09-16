Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Larry Madden Sells 18,404 Shares

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. Viant Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $773.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSP. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 30.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

