Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 259 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Albany International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $78.51 on Thursday. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

AIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

