Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 26,252 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,489 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,252 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

