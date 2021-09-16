Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,652 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ChannelAdvisor worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 792.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 988,726 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $7,254,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $6,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 175,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $3,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.