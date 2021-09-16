Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $618,000 Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 188.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 192,518 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 977,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 192,383 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 122,431 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 41.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 66.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,211,000 after acquiring an additional 830,834 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESRT opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

