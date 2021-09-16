Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $664,000 Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 777.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

