Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,371 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QNST stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.88. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $135,882.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,749.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

