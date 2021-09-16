Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VKIN opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Viking Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $92.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

