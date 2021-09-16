Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of VKIN opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Viking Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $92.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.
Viking Energy Group Company Profile
