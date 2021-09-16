Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.76. 719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 2.80.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

