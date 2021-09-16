Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Update

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 19,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,812,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:VPER opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Viper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About Viper Networks
