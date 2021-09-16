Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Update

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 19,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,812,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VPER opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Viper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks.

