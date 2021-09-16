VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 29,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 26,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $123.22 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of -1.16.

About VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

