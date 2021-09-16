Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 32,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $22.00. 18,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,237. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

