Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 381 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications makes up about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $141,388.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,040. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.72. 3,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,107. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.79 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.66.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 423.68%.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.