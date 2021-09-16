Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 51,255 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 31.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 60.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 64.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 110,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $614,841.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $7.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

