Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,486 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Boise Cascade worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

BCC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.43. 4,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

