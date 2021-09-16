Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies makes up about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Williams Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,006,000 after acquiring an additional 887,087 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 367,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE WMB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.66. 178,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848,688. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.