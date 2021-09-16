Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,423 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

VSTO opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.39. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

