Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) PT Raised to $57.00 at Roth Capital

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of VSTO opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

