Bank of America Downgrades Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) to Underperform

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $100.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 98.31 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. Visteon has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Visteon by 3,338.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.