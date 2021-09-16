VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.900-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.VMware also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.530 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.36.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.70. 1,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. VMware has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.08.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.