Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
VOD opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
