Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

VOD opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

