VouchForMe Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,317.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. VouchForMe has a market cap of $306,838.29 and $1,317.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00065037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00143977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.92 or 0.00824368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00046470 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

