Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €31.00 ($36.47) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WAC. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.10 ($31.88).

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock opened at €24.86 ($29.25) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a twelve month high of €27.16 ($31.95). The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.23.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

