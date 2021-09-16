Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.

NYSE:WMT remained flat at $$144.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 167,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,223,907. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.50. The company has a market capitalization of $403.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $119,686,406.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,878,304.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,368,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,854,977 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.