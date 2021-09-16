Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Short Interest Up 155.7% in August

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, a growth of 155.7% from the August 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,444,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WTII opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Water Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

Water Technologies International Company Profile

Water Technologies International, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the manufacture and distribution of technologically advanced atmospheric water generators. The company was founded by Patrick Doughty and William Scott Tudor on November 18, 1998 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

