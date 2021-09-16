Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $14.02 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,247 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,655,000 after acquiring an additional 682,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $469,113,000 after acquiring an additional 771,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,789,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $443,068,000 after acquiring an additional 364,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

PXD stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.77. The company had a trading volume of 76,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,080. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 116.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.52 and a 200-day moving average of $154.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 368.29%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.