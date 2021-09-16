Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $78.20 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 4.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $78,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,972,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 25.5% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 726,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $153,728,000 after acquiring an additional 48,024 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,002,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $212,333,000 after acquiring an additional 121,480 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.15. 268,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,218,572. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.48. The firm has a market cap of $436.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

